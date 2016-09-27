2016 Ryder Cup Teams and Schedule

The 41st Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. The Ryder Cup features 12-member teams representing the United States and Europe in three days of match-play competition.

TEAMS: Eight members of the United States team were determined by a points system that began in March of 2015 and ended on Aug. 28, 2016, at the conclusion of The Barclays tournament on the PGA Tour. Points are awarded to eligible players based on money won. Captain Davis Love will then make four Captain's Picks – three on Sept. 12, 2016, and the final one on Sept. 25, 2016.

Nine members of the European team were determined by a points system that began in September of 2015 and ended on Aug. 28, 2016. The first four players came from the European Points List, which counts money won in the European Tour's seasonlong Race to Dubai. The next five came from the World Points List, which calculates World Golf Ranking points earned worldwide during the eligibility period. Captain Darren Clarke made three Captain's Picks on Aug. 30.

Here's the American Ryder Cup team, led by captain Davis Love III and vice-captains Jim Furyk, Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods.

Davis Love III

Rickie Fowler (captain’s pick)

J.B. Holmes (captain’s pick)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar (captain’s pick)

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Jimmy Walker

One more captain’s pick will be made Sept. 25

And here is the European Ryder Cup team, led by captain Darren Clarke and vice-captains Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Ian Poulter, and Sam Torrance.

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Sergio Garcia

Martin Kaymer (Captain’s pick)

Rory McIlroy

Thomas Pieters (Captain’s pick)

Justin Rose

Henrik Stenson

Andy Sullivan

Lee Westwood (Captain’s pick)

Danny Willett

Chris Wood

COMPETITION: Each of the first two days consists of morning and afternoon sessions of team play. The first session each day will foursomes (alternate shot) and the other will be four-balls (better ball) with the final day reserved for 12 singles matches.