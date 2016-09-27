2016 Ryder Cup Teams and Schedule

The 41st Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. The Ryder Cup features 12-member teams representing the United States and Europe in three days of match-play competition.
TEAMS: Eight members of the United States team were determined by a points system that began in March of 2015 and ended on Aug. 28, 2016, at the conclusion of The Barclays tournament on the PGA Tour. Points are awarded to eligible players based on money won. Captain Davis Love will then make four Captain's Picks – three on Sept. 12, 2016, and the final one on Sept. 25, 2016.
Nine members of the European team were determined by a points system that began in September of 2015 and ended on Aug. 28, 2016. The first four players came from the European Points List, which counts money won in the European Tour's seasonlong Race to Dubai. The next five came from the World Points List, which calculates World Golf Ranking points earned worldwide during the eligibility period. Captain Darren Clarke made three Captain's Picks on Aug. 30.
Here's the American Ryder Cup team, led by captain Davis Love III and vice-captains Jim Furyk, Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, and Tiger Woods.
- Davis Love III
- Rickie Fowler (captain’s pick)
- J.B. Holmes (captain’s pick)
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar (captain’s pick)
- Phil Mickelson
- Patrick Reed
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Jimmy Walker
- One more captain’s pick will be made Sept. 25
And here is the European Ryder Cup team, led by captain Darren Clarke and vice-captains Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Ian Poulter, and Sam Torrance.
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Sergio Garcia
- Martin Kaymer (Captain’s pick)
- Rory McIlroy
- Thomas Pieters (Captain’s pick)
- Justin Rose
- Henrik Stenson
- Andy Sullivan
- Lee Westwood (Captain’s pick)
- Danny Willett
- Chris Wood
COMPETITION: Each of the first two days consists of morning and afternoon sessions of team play. The first session each day will foursomes (alternate shot) and the other will be four-balls (better ball) with the final day reserved for 12 singles matches.
TEE TIMES:
Friday & Saturday:
Foursomes
Fourball
Sunday:
Singles - 11:04 a.m. - 1:05 p.m. (11 minute intervals). Finish at approximately 4:55 p.m.
HOST COURSE: Hazeltine National Golf Club, widely regarded as the premier destination for golf in the Upper Midwest, has a long history as a host venue for some of golf's great events. With the staging of the Ryder Cup, it will become only the second course to host the Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Women's Open and U.S. Amateur.
TV SCHEDULE (all times local to Hazeltine)
Friday, Sept. 30: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the GOLF Channel
Saturday, Oct. 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC
Sunday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on NBC
LIVE STREAMS: Here is the RyderCup.com live stream schedule for Hazeltine
Well tomorrow should be fun. Have watched some good matches the last couple days, close calls down to the end. Hopefully tomorrow's will be good matches as well. Sad to see some of the fans being asses and trying to shout in backswings, heckle, etc. Just let the guys play. They wait 2 years for this moment and stupid fans try to ruin it with outbursts.
Maybe it was how poorly we have played the last gew Ryder Cups, but boy, the play in this years Ryder Cup seemed to be outstanding. The US team was making putts like crazy. And so was Europe. Eagles from the fairways, recovery shots from trees. Just a lot of great play out there this years on both sides.
Happy the US Team regained the Cup but I'm always disappointed in the few people who think it's appropriate to yell obscinities and heckle players and think that's helping our team. It's embarrassing.
Let me congratulate my few american friends on the forum with a fantastc victory. The quality of the golf was fantastic. Shame it wasnt a bit closer. About half way through the singles it looked nailed on the USA would take it. If there are 3 or 4 games with only one hole in it then there is always hope. But when most of the last 6 games seemed to be 2 or 3 holes behind it was hard to think we could turn it around. a couple of key points were I dont think the USA really had anyone that under performed whereas I think we had a couple of players that had chances but didnt take them. I also think the stupid comments made by willetts brother didnt do anyone any favours, least of all the Euro team. All in all the better team won and we look forward to the next leg in France 2018. Lets see if I can make the team. Ha Ha. CAC
I watched a good bit of the action on the weekend. As others have stated, that was some of the BEST golf I've seen in a long time on TV. The Singles match between Phil and Sergio was insane. I believe Phil had 10 birdies and Sergio had 9 more. Hard to imagine it could have been any better of a match. It came right down to the final hole as it should have. Felt sorry for who ever ended up losing that match as they both deserved to win it. A tie was the perfect way to end it I think.
I have to wonder IF Rory might have been smoking something all week. He was sure Fired up all week. He was having way too much fun to have NOT been drinking or smoking something good. Dont know what to say about Patrick Reed as well. They were both really fired up and working the crowd. Just a lot of GREAT golf being played by both teams. all weekend.
Don
Putting is easy if you have the Right Putter.
He was fired up Don. ANd the crowd helped fuel that some it appeared.
I just hope we don't hear that it was all the committees and reorgnization of the selection process. Guys play good, they win. Play bad, they lose.
I did think Ryan Moore played well without having nearly the practice time the other players had. So hats off to him.
