2018 Goals...and plans

Hi, everyone.

The golf season in New England started this Friday. To get the most our of your 2018 season, all good players formulate a plan (example: equipment check, knowing your strengths and weaknesses, practice, play and tournament schedule, etc.).

Mine?

1. Fitness: My goal is to increase strength and flexibility. I'm working with a trainer and following a disciplined workout routine.

2. Equipment: Checking all my lofts, lies and club gapping. Also checking all golf grips and wedge wear, replacing where necessary. Making any modifications necessary to ensure that my equipment is 100% ready to go. I just changed shafts in my 917 D3 driver this winter and I added twenty yards along with a better trajectory.

3. Game Assessment: In reflecting on last year, I discovered my short game, putting and short iron play were spot-on. I need to improve long irons and distance off the tee (which led to switching shafts in my driver - very encouraging already.)

4. Game Plan: I've laid out my schedule as it relates to work, tournament play, casual play and practice. Just guidelines at the moment and are subject to modification. The most important thing though, is that they're written down and I can constantly remind myself of what the gameplan is and where I should be spending my time.

5. Review: Incremental measurements to see how I'm progressing on my gameplan.

6. Commitment: You can't wish it. You have to do it. Believe in the plan, commit to it and execute it. And enjoy the journey!

This is my plan. Can't wait to put it in play. What's yours?