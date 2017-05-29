Barnard Langer

Just continues to defy age doesn't he. And he re-affirmed the 'drive for show, putt for dough' thought again, routinely being outdriven by Vijay by many many yards, but yet holing key 18 footers, 12 footers, 5 footers, all when it looked like Vijay was about to take the lead. I think for Vijay, who's putting stroke looked 'odd' at times, feeling he was about to make a charge, only to see Langer nail a long putt, it is deflating. Even when you have a chance, you don't have a chance.
Happy for Langer winning the Senior PGA Championship. I'll get to see him play in August when the PGA Championship is here at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. We're going down for a couple days. 9 Senior Majors now? Dang, he's STILL good!
efficient, shows there's value to skills other than brute power. And Vijay always had been shaky with the putter. Enjoy your time at the Tournement, I'm sure those Seniors will be quite impressive in person, they still hit it further than most people 20 years younger.
It's not how...it's how many
I'd far rather watch the Champions Tour than an PGA event. These guys can actually play the game as I remember it in my youth versus this bomb and gouge nonsense that is passed off as golf today!
I noticed a lot of the Long putters being used this weekend on the Senior Tour. Do they play with different rules than the PGA tour uses? Or are they just NOT grounding the long putter as per the PGA rule?
Putting is easy if you have the Right Putter.
According to Bernhard Langer he doesn't anchor his broomstick putter so he is compliant with USGA anchoring rules. I don't see much of a difference from before. Personally, I consider the anchoring ban to be one of the dumber rule changes that the USGA/R&A ever decided to adopt so if the Champions Tour has decided to turn a blind eye to it all the more power to them!
Yeah, Langer used to press the top of the club and his left hand into his chest. Now, due to the anchor band, he keeps that hand OFF his chest but still uses the same putting pendulum stroke. And is pretty good at it :)
Golf is a game that can only be played...
Sounds like a way to get AROUND the rules. NOt really much difference in how he's holding the putter nor how he strokes the putt, just a way to get around the new rule. I have to agree with scomac on this new rule by the USGA and the R&A. it doesn't really make the game better, it just makes it look like they are being loyal to the OLD way of doing things.
They're not even being loyal to the old way of doing things because long putters have been around for over 40 years. Hardly a new development!
As long as old timers were using those putters all was fine, but the moment that young guys who couldn't putt turned to them as a crutch, the fix was in. The straw that broke the camel's back was when you had four major winners in five using the long putter. They could probably have turned a blind eye to Ernie, but when Adam Scott, Kegan Bradley and Web Simpson all won with belly putters something had to be done or so the stuffed suits with bad dandruff thought! They couldn't even get it right by bifurcating the rules for the benefit of the rank and file because that had never been done!
Whenever I see someone wearing a USGA hat I want to grab it off their head and set it on fire! That's how mad I am about the way in which these clowns are stewarding the game. They'll never, ever get another dollar out of me!