Barnard Langer

Just continues to defy age doesn't he. And he re-affirmed the 'drive for show, putt for dough' thought again, routinely being outdriven by Vijay by many many yards, but yet holing key 18 footers, 12 footers, 5 footers, all when it looked like Vijay was about to take the lead. I think for Vijay, who's putting stroke looked 'odd' at times, feeling he was about to make a charge, only to see Langer nail a long putt, it is deflating. Even when you have a chance, you don't have a chance.

Happy for Langer winning the Senior PGA Championship. I'll get to see him play in August when the PGA Championship is here at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. We're going down for a couple days. 9 Senior Majors now? Dang, he's STILL good!