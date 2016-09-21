Big Break Alum...

So I don't know about you guys but I used to enjoy watching the Golf Channel's show, The Big Break. Now admittedly, many of the contestants were not of tour calliber but more made it to the tour than I expected had, with more on the LPGA tour. Here's who advanced after getting their 'Big Break'

PGA Tour: Matt Every (has won on the tour), Tommy Gainey (has won, but has lost his card at times), Tony Finau, James Nitties (lost his card..)

LPGA Tour: Gerina Piller , Kristy McPherson , Mallory Blackwelder, Sadeena Parks, Jackie stoelting, Sara "no h" brown, Katy Harris, Ryann O’Toole

Last I heard the channel was re-evaluating reality TV shows and re-inventing itself of sorts. I enjoyed the show and I can't imagine it was that expensive to produce. Oh well, glad for those contestants who made the most of their break!