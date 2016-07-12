  1. Forums
  the dreaded punch-OUCH shot..

the dreaded punch-OUCH shot..

Wed, 12/07/2016 - 12:37
Scott Rushing
the dreaded punch-OUCH shot..

OUCH!

 

http://www.golfdigest.com/story/this-is-the-most-painful-failed-punch-ou...

Thu, 12/08/2016 - 17:39
DON
He must like it

Funny video to watch. I watched it and the guy keeps hitting the same shot again and again, so he much like gettying hit by the ball. angry

Don

Putting is easy if you have the Right Putter.

Sat, 12/10/2016 - 04:18
Scott Rushing
you'd think he'd learn!

you'd think he'd learn!

Golf is a game that can only be played...

GolfGearReview.com Administrator

