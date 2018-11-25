Tiger vs Phil PPV - post match thoughts..

So had family in town and they wanted to watch this event so we did. I actually found it entertaining. Honestly, this was the first time in a long time I watched 22 holes of golf uninterrupted.

I was sort of rooting for Phil so I was glad to see him win. I've read a lot of online reporters talking about how this was a bad thing and there are far better choices for players to compete in it to deliver great golf versus the OK golf this showed. But I think they are completely misunderstanding the intent of the event. This wasn't to watch 2 people go out and play great golf on an incredible course and shoot 4 or 5 under par. This was..Tiger vs Phil. That's All and to me that was enough. Seeing people suggest Spieth vs Reed would be a better draw - I think to myself...why would I want to watch that? I know they might play better golf and hit better or longer shots...but neither to me is interesting. I can't imagine watching - let alone paying for - a PPV with Jordan Spieth,. Or Reed. Now Tiger vs Sergio? Sure! Sign me up. Another Tiger vs Phil? Sure!

To me the reason to do these events isn't about just great golf. You want people who truly want to beat each other. And have some rivalry. There really isn't anything like Tiger vs Phil's history in today's matches. Reed's rival is...???? who? and why? I think today, we honestly have too many great golfers to have rivals. When Tiger dominated, there were a few glimpses of golfer who might challenge him. And some did..for moments.

I mean 30 years ago, would I have paid to see Jack vs Arnie? Sure. Not because they'd shot 5 under Par, but because they wanted to beat each other. Would I have paid to see Watson vs Jack? Sure. Trevino vs Arnie? Sure. But Crenshaw vs Stadler? nope. No interest.

To me you need more than just great golfers, you need some rivalry. Can you imagine how boring it would be to watch 18 holes of DJ vs Keopka? I mean they just don't show emotion ... or talk.

To me this was the best outcome for those putting it on. They challenged each other, did enough to win, threw out 6 and 7 figure bets (of their own money). It was what it was intended to be...entertaining.