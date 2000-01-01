TaylorMade Penta Speed Golf Balls

Did you see this golf club review?

Review of Mizuno MP-52 (Irons)
Submitted By: 
Scott Rushing
Brand: 
TaylorMade
Model: 
Penta Speed Golf Balls
Category: 
Golf Balls
Quality: 

Thus far seems fine.

Pros: 

Overall a very good golf ball.  Given the right price, it's worth consideration.  More of a distance ball, but doesn't feel harsh off the irons.  I saw decent spin control with short irons and wedges.  Distance was pretty good.  Soft conditions here due to rain made it difficult to say for sure if it's was a few yards shorter than normal or right on. 
 

Cons: 

None thus far.  Only played one round thus far with it but didn't cut the cover. 

Summary: 

If you can find them for a good price, it's a ball worth trying.  I found them on sale 2 dozen for $35 at Golf Galaxy.  Overall a good performer.  Worth considering.

Overall Rating: 
5