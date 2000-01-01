TaylorMade Penta Speed Golf Balls

Submitted By:
Scott Rushing
Brand:
TaylorMade
Model:
Penta Speed Golf Balls
Category:
Quality:
Thus far seems fine.
Pros:
Overall a very good golf ball. Given the right price, it's worth consideration. More of a distance ball, but doesn't feel harsh off the irons. I saw decent spin control with short irons and wedges. Distance was pretty good. Soft conditions here due to rain made it difficult to say for sure if it's was a few yards shorter than normal or right on.
Cons:
None thus far. Only played one round thus far with it but didn't cut the cover.
Summary:
If you can find them for a good price, it's a ball worth trying. I found them on sale 2 dozen for $35 at Golf Galaxy. Overall a good performer. Worth considering.